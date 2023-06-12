High Tide (HITI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. High Tide had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $87.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million.

Shares of High Tide stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. High Tide has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The firm has a market cap of $93.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in High Tide in the first quarter worth $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in High Tide by 162.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in High Tide by 279.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 39,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in High Tide in the second quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

