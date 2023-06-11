Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 225 Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 106,481.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,531,936,000 after purchasing an additional 545,904 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,609,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,626,363,000 after purchasing an additional 215,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,861,000 after buying an additional 158,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $237.51 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $253.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $230.66 and a 200 day moving average of $230.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.