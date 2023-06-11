Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 6,039.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,231,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 4,162,438 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 10,915,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $913,628,000 after buying an additional 3,574,211 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its holdings in Blackstone by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 1,353,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,260,000 after acquiring an additional 878,676 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its holdings in Blackstone by 3,214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 753,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,037,000 after acquiring an additional 730,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,644,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,013,000 after acquiring an additional 700,200 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 53,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.73 per share, with a total value of $2,442,576.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at $107,484,946.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 53,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,442,576.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,671,751.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,965,343 shares of company stock valued at $18,819,285 and sold 430,100 shares valued at $17,880,183. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Down 0.5 %

Blackstone stock opened at $88.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $62.27 billion, a PE ratio of 107.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on BX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

