620 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Purchased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,432,000 after buying an additional 821,773 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after purchasing an additional 164,256 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after purchasing an additional 536,327 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 909,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $182.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.98 and a 200-day moving average of $177.18. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

