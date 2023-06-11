Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Trims Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH cut its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Dover were worth $712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Dover by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $800,635,000 after buying an additional 231,562 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Dover by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $512,662,000 after buying an additional 33,496 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,981,000 after buying an additional 64,950 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,607,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,959,000 after buying an additional 565,772 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $141.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.49. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $114.49 and a twelve month high of $160.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.94. Dover had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,583,023.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.31.

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

