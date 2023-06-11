Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,366,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,647,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.28% of Marvell Technology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 0.5 %

MRVL opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.97. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRVL. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total value of $210,120.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,766,216.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,363 shares of company stock worth $6,874,120 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.