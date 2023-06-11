Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases Shares of 568,867 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 568,867 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,457,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,262,000. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $1,732,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $11,051,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 60.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,292,119.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $8,994,362. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.1 %

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.11.

META opened at $264.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $276.57.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.