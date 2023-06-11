Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,028 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $64.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $136.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $63.07 and a one year high of $81.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.75% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.62.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,202,182.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

