Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $122,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 463 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Amgen by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 55,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 93,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,157,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $218.76 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $296.67. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.14. Amgen had a return on equity of 248.47% and a net margin of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $208.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Amgen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $293.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

