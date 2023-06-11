Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 203 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APHGet Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $78.23 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

