Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Sells 203 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH reduced its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Amphenol by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 633 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amphenol Price Performance

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total value of $13,746,747.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $78.23 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $82.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.56 and its 200 day moving average is $78.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

Further Reading

