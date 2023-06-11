Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 546,053 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Two Sigma Investments LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 651,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546,053 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Novartis were worth $59,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.25.

NVS opened at $100.93 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.09 and a 12-month high of $105.56. The stock has a market cap of $213.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.85 and a 200-day moving average of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It also provides cardiovascular, ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hematology, and solid tumor products.

