Beck Mack & Oliver LLC Takes Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,925,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,508,434,000 after acquiring an additional 84,131 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,405,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $748,008,000 after purchasing an additional 15,491 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 31,635.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,278,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,115 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,044,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,072,000 after buying an additional 48,641 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,031,000 after buying an additional 270,755 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.70.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $314.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $357.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $302.93 and its 200-day moving average is $317.44.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

