Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 1,219,580 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 50.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,198,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219,580 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.14% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $94,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Point LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,388,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376,557 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,915.2% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,793,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,638,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,338,000 after acquiring an additional 882,517 shares in the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $75.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.26. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.84 and a 52-week high of $83.81.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 348.63% and a net margin of 8.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,892,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $4,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,892,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

