Two Sigma Investments LP Has $84.22 Million Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,030,335 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,295,762 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $84,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,128 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,617 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 5,202 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,416 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $110.15. The stock has a market cap of $296.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Citigroup increased their price objective on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Oracle from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.02.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.