Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305,345 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $103,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoetis Stock Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.14.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $163.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

See Also

