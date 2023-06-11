Atlas Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,850 Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,929,363 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $565,961,000 after buying an additional 3,277,738 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,592,864 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $457,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,205 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,201,167 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $588,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,698 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 7,805.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,045,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019,753 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,465,000. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Societe Generale downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.02.

Oracle stock opened at $109.85 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $60.78 and a 12 month high of $110.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.19. The stock has a market cap of $296.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.42 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total value of $4,214,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,423,852.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

