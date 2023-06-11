6,241 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Bought by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $29.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $233.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a 200 day moving average of $31.64. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

