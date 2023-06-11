Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CME Group by 153.3% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.

CME Group Stock Down 0.3 %

CME stock opened at $184.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.74 and its 200 day moving average is $181.20. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.54 and a one year high of $212.09.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.