Qtron Investments LLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KHC shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.79.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

KHC opened at $36.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.69. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.