6,406 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $104.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.07 and a 200-day moving average of $105.06. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Featured Stories

