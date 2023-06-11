Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 34.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,223 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,182 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 655,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,173,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $1,542,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,174.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 80,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $7,145,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,750.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 211,801 shares of company stock valued at $18,200,145 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 3.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $107.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.