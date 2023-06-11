Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires 3,638 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 263.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Randall P. Breaux purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, for a total transaction of $74,720.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul D. Donahue acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,322,190.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of GPC stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 43.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.25.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

