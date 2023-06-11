9,869 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $335,838,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 383.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,555,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,650 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,819,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,315,000 after purchasing an additional 952,443 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at PACCAR

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PCAR opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $51.33 and a one year high of $77.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

Further Reading

