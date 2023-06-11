Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $1.08 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 277.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,371 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

NYSE:GIS opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Further Reading

