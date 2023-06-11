American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Purchased by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 324.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in American Financial Group by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $173,619.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,657,077.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 14.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on American Financial Group from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $116.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.54 and a twelve month high of $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.40.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 26.20%.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Further Reading

