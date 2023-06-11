Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 206,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $54,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 206,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,615.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.74, for a total transaction of $169,506.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,858,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,382,096.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,947,828 shares of company stock worth $27,292,172. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $15.02 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $17.16. The company has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.49.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $525.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.84 million. As a group, analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

