Two Sigma Investments LP Has $53.02 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,726 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 0.11% of Hershey worth $53,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Hershey by 3.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 28.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 10.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 32,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of HSY opened at $255.82 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $263.62 and a 200-day moving average of $244.85.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $3,433,778.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,972,090.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total value of $3,433,778.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,972,090.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,563 shares of company stock valued at $12,929,797 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hershey from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.06.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

