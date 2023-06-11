Two Sigma Investments LP Buys New Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,640,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,857,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.50% of United Airlines at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.41. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

About United Airlines

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.