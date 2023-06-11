Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 4,523,067 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,295,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,523,067 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $45,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 37,271 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,063,697 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $190,261,000 after purchasing an additional 928,627 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,472 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $482,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.84. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $43.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CMCSA. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.21.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

