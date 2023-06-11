Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $345,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,330 shares in the company, valued at $826,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $345,495.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total transaction of $12,147,539.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 199,856 shares in the company, valued at $30,763,834.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,611 shares of company stock worth $14,887,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $168.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.62.

DRI opened at $161.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.88 and its 200 day moving average is $149.26. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $164.98. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 45.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

