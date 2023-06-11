Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,765,840 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 658,317 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 2.05% of Transocean worth $67,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIG. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth about $684,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 37,764 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $730,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Transocean by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,792 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 28,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

RIG stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Transocean Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.89.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.16). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 34.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,517.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RIG. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point raised Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

