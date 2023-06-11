Two Sigma Investments LP Has $67.73 Million Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,193,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317,414 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $67,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPB opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

CPB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.08.

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

