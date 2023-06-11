Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 2,874,114 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 119.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.74% of Kroger worth $235,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kroger by 6.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 78.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,518 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KR. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.31.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

