843 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Bought by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 843 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 120 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.11.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $685,537.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,521,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $739,912.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,323 shares in the company, valued at $39,328,421.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $685,537.31. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,521,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,230 shares of company stock valued at $28,446,207. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $244.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $774.63 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.44 and a 200-day moving average of $174.02. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $314.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

