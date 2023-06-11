2,041,130 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,041,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Meta Platforms as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,010.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,274 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.34, for a total value of $1,022,939.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,983 shares in the company, valued at $17,946,431.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,420 shares of company stock valued at $8,994,362 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:META opened at $264.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $276.57. The company has a market capitalization of $679.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.