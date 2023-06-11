2,041,130 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,041,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,630,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Meta Platforms as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.11.
NASDAQ:META opened at $264.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $236.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.49. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $276.57. The company has a market capitalization of $679.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19.
Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.
