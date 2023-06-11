Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Cut by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,139 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 42,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 49,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.19.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.