Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,714,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,747,613 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 259,468,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,189,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,333,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,754,000 after purchasing an additional 711,497 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,313,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,616,000 after purchasing an additional 51,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,223,000 after purchasing an additional 250,936 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $68.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.128 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

