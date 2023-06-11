Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $4.40 Million Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,661 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Principal Financial Group news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,032,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PFG opened at $71.39 on Friday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.05 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.44.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

Further Reading

