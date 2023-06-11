Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $10.51 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 59,259 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $10,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,616,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,825,056,000 after purchasing an additional 395,342 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.0% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,491,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $490,569,000 after acquiring an additional 695,648 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $483,603,000 after acquiring an additional 246,537 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 793.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,364,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $363,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,769 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,351,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $404,416,000 after acquiring an additional 147,367 shares during the period. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FIS shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.3 %

FIS stock opened at $54.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $105.16. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

Featured Articles

