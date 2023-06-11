Gabelli Funds LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,990 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in eBay by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,176 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in eBay by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 461,862 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $26,460,000 after purchasing an additional 118,952 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 223,976 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,715 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $45.81 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.70.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.33%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on eBay from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

