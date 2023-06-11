Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $136.28 Million Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,286,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,787 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.61% of eBay worth $136,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of eBay by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,956 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in eBay by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 596,245 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $24,726,000 after acquiring an additional 293,769 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,185 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth $1,921,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in eBay by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

eBay Stock Up 0.4 %

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

EBAY stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.92 and a twelve month high of $52.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.70.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The e-commerce company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Stories

