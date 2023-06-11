Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $11,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.21.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $423.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $499.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $497.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.58 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,078 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

