Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $94.59 and a 1 year high of $113.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.74 and a 200-day moving average of $107.08.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.