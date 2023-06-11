Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC Sells 153,899 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153,899 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC owned 0.06% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $11,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $1,417,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,991.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total value of $932,713.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.81, for a total value of $879,981.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,991.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,697 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages recently commented on LH. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $315.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Shares of LH opened at $217.57 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $200.32 and a 1 year high of $263.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.13%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.