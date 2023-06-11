2,969 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Purchased by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $75.77 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.05 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2769 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.