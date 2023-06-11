Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Position Lifted by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,016 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 613.9% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert C. Walker sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,310,682. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently commented on CTSH. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.21.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $62.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $70.86.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

