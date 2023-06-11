Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Decreases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 2Xideas AG grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 34,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,941,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,136,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $3,121,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total transaction of $145,294,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:STZ opened at $241.61 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.12 and a 12-month high of $261.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on STZ. Barclays dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.45.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

