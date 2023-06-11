Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Stake Reduced by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.0% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 5,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 186.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.74.

Albemarle Stock Up 0.4 %

Albemarle stock opened at $220.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.82 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $198.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In related news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,252.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.