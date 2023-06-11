Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH decreased its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in AON were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $314.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $338.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.02. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.90.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.32 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total value of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 144,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

