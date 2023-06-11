Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affiliated Managers Group

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.21 per share, with a total value of $500,816.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,124.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AMG opened at $148.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $141.93 and a 200 day moving average of $152.35. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 50.65%. The business had revenue of $517.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.93.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc engages in the provision of asset management with equity investment. The company was founded by in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

